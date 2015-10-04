FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois 14, Nebraska 13
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 4, 2015 / 12:13 AM / 2 years ago

Illinois 14, Nebraska 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison with 10 seconds to play as the Fighting Illini rallied for a 14-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday in both teams’ Big Ten Conference opener in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) began its final possession at its 28-yard line with 51 seconds to play and no timeouts remaining. Lunt hit Malik Turner on a 50-yard gain to the 7-yard line, and Lunt’s touchdown pass came after two pass interference penalties.

Lunt was 23 of 45 for 251 yards against a Nebraska defense that ranked last in the nation in defending the pass, allowing 379.5 yards per game.

Lunt hit a wide open Marchie Murdock on a 22-yard touchdown pass to cut Nebraska’s lead to 13-7 with 13:32 remaining in the game. That finished a 10-play, 75-yard drive in which the Illinois converted three third-down plays.

But the Illini went three-and-out on three straight possessions before stopping Nebraska (2-3, 0-1) on fourth down to begin its final series.

The Cornhuskers, adamant on throwing the football in less-than-ideal conditions, mustered a season-low 292 yards of total offense. Quarterback Tommy Armstrong was 10-of-31 passing for 105 yards.

Freshman tailback Devine Ozigbo’s 19-touchdown run gave Nebraska a 7-0 lead, and Drew Brown had field goals of 29 and 38 yards.

The Illini advanced to Nebraska 33-, 18- and 14-yard lines on three straight drives in the first quarter but didn’t score. Taylor Zalewski missed field goals of 51 and 41 yards, and Nebraska stuffed Illinois for a three-yard loss on fourth-and-1.

Related Coverage

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.