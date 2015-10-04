Illinois 14, Nebraska 13

Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison with 10 seconds to play as the Fighting Illini rallied for a 14-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday in both teams’ Big Ten Conference opener in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) began its final possession at its 28-yard line with 51 seconds to play and no timeouts remaining. Lunt hit Malik Turner on a 50-yard gain to the 7-yard line, and Lunt’s touchdown pass came after two pass interference penalties.

Lunt was 23 of 45 for 251 yards against a Nebraska defense that ranked last in the nation in defending the pass, allowing 379.5 yards per game.

Lunt hit a wide open Marchie Murdock on a 22-yard touchdown pass to cut Nebraska’s lead to 13-7 with 13:32 remaining in the game. That finished a 10-play, 75-yard drive in which the Illinois converted three third-down plays.

But the Illini went three-and-out on three straight possessions before stopping Nebraska (2-3, 0-1) on fourth down to begin its final series.

The Cornhuskers, adamant on throwing the football in less-than-ideal conditions, mustered a season-low 292 yards of total offense. Quarterback Tommy Armstrong was 10-of-31 passing for 105 yards.

Freshman tailback Devine Ozigbo’s 19-touchdown run gave Nebraska a 7-0 lead, and Drew Brown had field goals of 29 and 38 yards.

The Illini advanced to Nebraska 33-, 18- and 14-yard lines on three straight drives in the first quarter but didn’t score. Taylor Zalewski missed field goals of 51 and 41 yards, and Nebraska stuffed Illinois for a three-yard loss on fourth-and-1.