Preview: Nebraska at Indiana

Despite leading Nebraska inside the Top 10 for the first time since November of 2011, coach Mike Riley has been quick to acknowledge continued growth will be vital to maintain his team's new lofty status. The ninth-ranked Cornhuskers come off an open week aiming for their first 6-0 start since 2001 on Saturday when they travel to Bloomington to visit an Indiana team eyeing its second upset of a ranked opponent in three weeks.

"Growth is not an option or a luxury, it's a necessity. … We certainly haven't always been pretty, but I like our team a lot in what we've done and how we continue to play throughout the game," Riley told the Lincoln Journal Star. Nebraska has steadily climbed up the polls as a result of being one of the remaining 11 unbeaten teams in FBS, although critics have been quick to point out the combined record of the Cornhuskers' opponents thus far is 10-18 with four of their five victories coming at home. The Hoosiers are in the process of wrapping a three-game stretch against ranked opponents to begin Big Ten play, opening with an overtime home win versus then-No. 16 Michigan State before holding second-ranked Ohio State to a season low in points in a 38-17 road loss last weekend. Indiana and Nebraska will meet for the first time since 1978.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Nebraska -3.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers expect to be without their best receiver in Jordan Westerkamp (back), top tight end Cethan Carter (elbow) and second-leading rusher Devine Ozigbo (ankle), while quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (ankle) spent last week in a walking boot and could be limited as a runner. Nebraska did get some good news on the injury front, however, as leading receiver Alonzo Moore recovered more quickly than expected from a shoulder injury and is expected to play after sitting out in the team's Oct. 1 win over Illinois. Terrell Newby put the Cornhuskers on his back late in that same game, touching the ball on 18 of the team's final 21 plays and piling up 118 of his season-high 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

ABOUT INDIANA (3-2, 1-1): Richard Lagow leads the Big Ten in yards per completion (15.7, sixth nationally), yards per attempt (9.4, seventh), passing yards per game (292, 21st) and passing yards (1,460, 26th), although he has thrown for as many touchdowns as interceptions (seven) over his last three games. Devine Redding has yet to score a touchdown despite logging 105 carries, but the junior running back and 1,000-yard rusher from a season ago ranks fourth in the conference in rushing (491). Big-play sophomore wideout Nick Westbrook, who leads the team with 20 catches, 437 yards receiving and four touchdowns, is the only player in the Big Ten and one of eight players in the nation with at least two receptions of 70-plus yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska has outscored opponents 78-6 in the fourth quarter. The plus-72 margin in the final stanza is the best mark in FBS.

2. Indiana LB Marcus Oliver, who is tied for second in the Big Ten with two forced fumbles, needs one more to set the school career record with 10.

3. The Cornhuskers haven't opened league play 3-0 since doing so in 2006 (as a member of the Big 12) and are seeking their first three-game road winning streak in conference action since winning four in a row from 2012-13.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 31, Indiana 27