Preview: Nebraska at Iowa

Back-to-back losses have led to heavy unrest about Nebraska’s program and the Cornhuskers look to silence the critics when they visit Iowa on Friday. The Cornhuskers were blown out by Wisconsin and lost to Minnesota, leading to scrutiny over whether the program has slipped under coach Bo Pelini. “Bottom line is this program is about winning a national championship,” Pelini told reporters. “Are there challenges here and there? Yeah. But there are different challenges no matter where you go.”

The standards at Iowa aren’t nearly as lofty but concluding the regular season with a win over Nebraska is high on the accomplishment’s lists. “Both teams have a lot at stake, No. 1 for pride,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters. “You’re playing for pride every time you go out on the field and it should be a great football game.” Iowa lost to Wisconsin last Saturday for its third loss in five games.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Even

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-3, 4-3 Big Ten): Running back Ameer Abdullah has rushed for 1,417 yards and 18 touchdowns but fell out of contention for the Heisman Trophy when he suffered a knee injury against Purdue earlier this month. “I’ve become more resilient and learned how to fight through the adversity,” Abdullah told reporters. “I’ve been really healthy during my career here at Nebraska. When I got hurt in the Purdue game, it was the first time I really had to miss a game.” Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. has passed for 15 touchdowns while linebacker Zaire Anderson (team leader in tackles with 81 and tackles for losses with 11), safety Nate Gerry (team-leading four interceptions) and defensive end Randy Gregory (team-high seven sacks) lead the defense.

ABOUT IOWA (7-4, 4-3): Receiver Kevonte Martin-Manley has 165 receptions – third-most in school history – and has a solid opportunity to overtake second-place Marvin McNutt (170) and record holder Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (173) with the Nebraska contest and a bowl game remaining. “He has had a productive career and he has a great attitude,” Ferentz told reporters. “He has good durability to play as much as he has.” Quarterback Jake Rudock has thrown 14 touchdown passes and running back Mark Weisman has a team-best 720 yards, while strong safety John Lowdermilk (team-best 90 tackles), defensive end Drew Ott (team-high eight sacks) and defensive tackle Louis Trinca-Pasat (6.5 sacks) lead the defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hawkeyes routed Nebraska 38-17 in last season’s meeting.

2. Weisman has scored 30 rushing touchdowns, third-most in Iowa history behind co-leaders Brad Banks and Sedrick Shaw (33 each).

3. Cornhuskers WR Kenny Bell, the school leader in career receptions (171) and receiving yardage (2,565),is questionable with a concussion.

PREDICTION: Iowa 26, Nebraska 24