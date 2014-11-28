(Updated: CORRECTS 79 to 80 in graph 2)

Nebraska 37, Iowa 34 (OT): Kenny Bell caught a 9-yard pass from Tommy Armstrong Jr. on the first possession of the extra session as the visiting Cornhuskers rallied past the Hawkeyes in Big Ten play.

Armstrong threw for 202 yards and four scores, hitting Bell in the right front corner of the end zone to conclude a comeback from a 17-point deficit. Ameer Abdullah rushed for 106 yards and De’Mornay Pierson-El returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown for Nebraska (9-3, 5-3 Big Ten).

Jake Rudock passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Iowa (7-5, 4-4), which led 24-7 midway through the third quarter. Marshall Koehn kicked a 25-yard field goal to begin the overtime before the Cornhuskers scored a touchdown to conclude the contest.

Pierson-El returned the punt for a score with 12:06 remaining in regulation to cap a string of 21 consecutive points and put Nebraska up by four. Rudock threw a 5-yard pass to Jordan Canzeri with 1:49 left to give the Hawkeyes a 31-28 lead prior to Cornhuskers kicker Drew Brown booting a tying 20-yard field goal with eight seconds to go.

The Hawkeyes led 10-7 at halftime despite four first-half turnovers before Rudock teamed with Tevaun Smith on a 37-yard catch-and-run score with 11:21 left in the third quarter. A short time later, Nebraska’s Sam Foltz punted the ball off the backside of one of his blockers and Iowa’s Drew Ott scooped it up and ran 12 yards for a score and a 24-7 lead before Armstrong threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Taariq Allen with 1:45 left in the third and a 32-yard score to Bell with 13:24 left in the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawkeyes S John Lowdermilk returned an interception 17 yards for a score in the second quarter. … Pierson-El, a freshman, has returned three punts for touchdowns this season. … Iowa WR Kevonte Martin-Manley had six receptions to move into second place in school history with 171, passing Marvin McNutt (170).