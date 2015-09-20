Miami 36, Nebraska 33 (OT)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Junior cornerback Corn Elder came up with a key interception in overtime and Miami escaped with a 36-33 victory over Nebraska here Saturday in a matchup of two of college football’s most tradition-rich programs.

After rallying the Cornhuskers (1-2) with three touchdown passes in the final quarter of regulation, junior quarterback Tommy Ferguson underthrew a receiver on the first play of overtime and Elder picked off the pass in the end zone.

He nearly returned it the distance but stepped out of bounds at the 47-yard line. When Nebraska offensive tackle Alex Lewis was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for give Elder a shove while he was out-of-bounds, Miami took over its extra possession inside the 13-yard line.

Sophomore kicker Michael Badgley kicked a 28-yard field goal on fourth down to save the Hurricanes (3-0) from what would have been a devastating defeat.

The Hurricanes led the visiting Cornhuskers 33-10 with just over 11 minutes left in regulation and seemed on their way to a comfortable victory before having a near fatal collapse.

Senior wide receiver Rashawn Scott enjoyed a huge day for Miami with career highs in catches with nine and receiving yardage with 151, and sophomore quarterback Brad Kaaya threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns for Miami to lead the offense for the Hurricanes (3-0)as the Hurricanes.

Sophomore running back Joe Yearby also went over the 100-yard mark rushing for for a second straight game with 125 yards on 17 carries.

After passing for just 125 yards and being intercepted twice through the first 45 minutes, Armstrong threw for 184 yards, three touchdowns, and two two-point conversions in the fourth quarter.