Preview: Nebraska at Michigan

Nebraska used a last-second touchdown pass to keep its hopes of a spot in the Big Ten championship game alive last week. Michigan, which hosts the Cornhuskers on Saturday, failed to do the same and ended up sliding behind Nebraska in the Big Ten Legends Division. The Wolverines saw their high-powered offense grind to a halt against Michigan State and will try to open things back up against Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers used their third-string quarterback to heave a pass toward the end zone as time expired against Northwestern last week, and somehow Jordan Westerkamp came down with the tipped ball in the end zone to keep the Rose Bowl dream alive. Walk-on quarterback Ron Kellogg III threw the pass but is expected to slide back to the No. 2 spot at Michigan, with Tommy Armstrong Jr. getting the start. The Wolverines can be difficult on any opposing quarterback at home, where they are 5-0.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -7

ABOUT NEBRASKA (6-2, 3-1 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers are without starting quarterback Taylor Martinez due to a number of injuries, and redshirt freshman Armstrong will make his fifth straight start despite being pulled on the final drive last week. “Yeah, that’s fine with me,” said Kellogg. “I’ve been fine with it the entire season. I understand the whole status of it.” Michigan State sits atop the Legends Division and visits second-place Nebraska next week in what will be a big game if the Cornhuskers can sneak past the Wolverines.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-2, 2-2): The Wolverines squandered their own chance to gain the upper hand on the Spartans with a 29-6 road loss last week, totaling 168 yards (minus-48 on the ground) a week after piling up 751 in a 63-47 triumph over Indiana. Michigan scored at least 40 points in three straight before falling to Michigan State. “This was not the way you want to start a five-game stretch on the meat of your schedule,” coach Brady Hoke said. “It is something that we’re all disappointed with and everything that we do from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint is evaluated.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won 19 straight home games - the longest active streak among BCS conference teams.

2. Nebraska took last season’s meeting 23-9 at home behind 101 yards and a touchdown from RB Ameer Abdullah.

3. Wolverines QB Devin Gardner was sacked seven times last week and sat out the last possession after spending some time on the ground, but returned to practice this week.

PREDICTION: Michigan 35, Nebraska 31