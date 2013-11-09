FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska 17, Michigan 13
November 10, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Nebraska 17, Michigan 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nebraska 17, Michigan 13: Ameer Abdullah ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and caught the go-ahead score as the visiting Cornhuskers knocked off the Wolverines.

Tommy Armstrong Jr. completed 11-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown and the Nebraska defense held Michigan to minus-21 yards rushing. The Cornhuskers (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten) remain alive in the race for the Big Ten Legends Division and will take on first-place Michigan State next week.

Devin Gardner went 18-for-27 for 196 yards and a touchdown but was under pressure all afternoon and could not convert a fourth down in the final minute for the Wolverines (6-3, 2-3), who suffered their first home loss since 2010 - snapping a 19-game winning streak.

Nebraska returner Jordan Westerkamp muffed a punt on the Cornhuskers’ 26-yard line, setting up a go-ahead 40-yard field goal from Brendan Gibbons with 8:08 left. Nebraska responded by marching right back down the field and eschewed a 48-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-two in favor of a pass outside to Kenny Bell for the first down, which set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Abdullah on a forward pitch to the left and a 17-13 lead with 2:03 to play.

The Cornhuskers struck first with a 21-yard field goal and made it a 10-0 gap when Abdullah rushed for an 8-yard score with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines cut it to 10-3 at the half and pulled even on the opening possession of the third quarter, capping a 75-yard drive with Gardner’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Devin Funchess.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game drew 112,204 fans, marking the 250th straight home game in which Michigan played in front of at least 100,000 fans. … The Wolverines have combined for minus-69 rushing yards in the last two weeks. … Nebraska QB Ron Kellogg III, whose last-second pass beat Northwestern last week, came in situationally and went 1-of-4 for 6 yards.

