Preview: Nebraska at Minnesota

A surprising triumph over Nebraska has been the signature victory for Minnesota in each of the last two years en route to back-to-back eight-win seasons. The host Golden Gophers hope another victory over the Cornhuskers on Saturday can keep the program on an upward trajectory as they seek their third straight win in this series for the first time since 1951-54.

Minnesota ended a 16-game losing streak to Nebraska with a 34-23 home win two years ago and topped itself last season by overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit in a 28-24 victory in Lincoln. The Gophers moved to 4-2 or better for the fourth time in as many years last week with their most convincing triumph of the season – a 41-13 rout at Purdue – after winning by exactly three points in each of their first three victories. While Minnesota has won three of its four games that were decided by six points or fewer, Nebraska fell to 0-4 in such contests following last Saturday’s 23-21 home loss to Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers have lost those four games by a total of 11 points with each opponent scoring on its final offensive play. ”I’d have to look back a ways, but I don’t think I’ve really seen this before,” first-year Nebraska coach Mike Riley told reporters.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Minnesota -2

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2-4, 0-2 Big Ten): Most of the Cornhuskers’ inability to win close games this season can be attributed to two key areas: penalties (58, second-most in FBS) and pass defense (348.5 yards, worst in FBS). Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. has regressed as well since throwing for 11 touchdowns, completing 58.9 percent of his throws and averaging 316.5 passing yards in non-conference action. He has connected on only 21 of his last 59 attempts for a total of 234 yards and one TD in Big Ten play. Fullback Andy Janovich has emerged as a bit of a folk hero, however, leading the team with 170 yards rushing over the last three games after amassing six on three career carries entering the season.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-2, 1-1): The Gophers entered last weekend as the conference’s worst rushing and FBS’ second-lowest scoring offense, but gashed Purdue for a season-high 326 yards on the ground and 41 consecutive points to turn the game into a rout. Freshman running back Shannon Brooks led the effort, rushing for a season-high 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. “Shannon Brooks is going to be a heck of a back; he reminds me of Marion Barber. He is fast and he hits the holes,” Minnesota coach Jerry Kill told reporters following the game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota junior QB Mitch Leidner has yet to throw for more than 264 yards in his 28-game career, while Armstrong has topped that mark four times in 2015 alone.

2. Nebraska has allowed seven total points before halftime in the past three games combined, but 51 after the break. 3. The Gophers have 11 players listed as questionable or out, but expect S Damarius Travis, DL Scott Ekpe and DL Gaelin Elmore to return from injury for this contest.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 20, Nebraska 17