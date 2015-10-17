Nebraska 48, Minnesota 25

Junior quarterback Tommy Armstrong accounted for 299 yards of total offense and Nebraska ended a two-game losing streak by defeating Minnesota 48-25 on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Nebraska (3-4, 1-2 Big Ten) also ended a two-game losing streak to Minnesota (4-3, 1-2). The Gophers combined for 552 rushing yards in their last two victories against Nebraska, but the Huskers held Minnesota to 65 yards on the ground Saturday.

Related Coverage Preview: Nebraska at Minnesota

Armstrong ran for 38 yards and was 18 of 26 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns as Minnesota allowed a season-high point total. Its previous high came in a 27-0 loss at Northwestern two weeks ago.

Junior running back Terrell Newby added 116 rushing yards for Nebraska, including a 69-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that forced a 7-7 tie.

Nebraska led 24-14 at halftime, and Armstrong led a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive to put Nebraska in control.

Armstrong completed all six passes on the drive, including on third-and-2 from the Huskers’ 9-yard line, and had a 25-yard run to highlight the series. He capped it with a 10-yard pass to tight end Cethan Armstrong for a 31-14 lead.

Nebraska led 38-14 after Armstrong’s 14-yard touchdown pass to De‘Mornay Pierson-El before the Gophers tried to rally.

Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner, who finished the first quarter 10-of-10 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown, led an eight-play touchdown drive, and Ryan Santoso kicked a 39-yard field goal with 6:49 remaining.

Nebraska, which had lost all four games on the opponent’s final play from scrimmage, responded with Drew Brown 41-yard field goal, and Joshua Kalu returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown.

ALeidner finished 26 of 40 passing for 301 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.