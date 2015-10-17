Nebraska 48, Minnesota 25
Junior quarterback Tommy Armstrong accounted for 299 yards of total offense and Nebraska ended a two-game losing streak by defeating Minnesota 48-25 on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Nebraska (3-4, 1-2 Big Ten) also ended a two-game losing streak to Minnesota (4-3, 1-2). The Gophers combined for 552 rushing yards in their last two victories against Nebraska, but the Huskers held Minnesota to 65 yards on the ground Saturday.
Armstrong ran for 38 yards and was 18 of 26 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns as Minnesota allowed a season-high point total. Its previous high came in a 27-0 loss at Northwestern two weeks ago.
Junior running back Terrell Newby added 116 rushing yards for Nebraska, including a 69-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that forced a 7-7 tie.
Nebraska led 24-14 at halftime, and Armstrong led a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive to put Nebraska in control.
Armstrong completed all six passes on the drive, including on third-and-2 from the Huskers’ 9-yard line, and had a 25-yard run to highlight the series. He capped it with a 10-yard pass to tight end Cethan Armstrong for a 31-14 lead.
Nebraska led 38-14 after Armstrong’s 14-yard touchdown pass to De‘Mornay Pierson-El before the Gophers tried to rally.
Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner, who finished the first quarter 10-of-10 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown, led an eight-play touchdown drive, and Ryan Santoso kicked a 39-yard field goal with 6:49 remaining.
Nebraska, which had lost all four games on the opponent’s final play from scrimmage, responded with Drew Brown 41-yard field goal, and Joshua Kalu returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown.
ALeidner finished 26 of 40 passing for 301 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.