Nebraska takes control in second half to defeat Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. -- It was a trick play that Nebraska wasn’t quite certain would work.

But a reverse and a 16-yard touchdown strike from wide receiver De‘Mornay Pierson-El to quarterback Tommy Armstrong late in the second quarter was perfectly executed, forced a 14-14 tie with Northwestern and set the stage for a dominating Cornhusker second half.

“Earlier this week, we all laughed about it,” said Pierson-El, a former high school quarterback who found the wide-open Armstrong. “(But) we knew it would kind of work, we just had to make sure that we executed right.”

No. 19 Nebraska (6-1, 2-1 Big Ten West) then scored 24 unanswered points and held Northwestern to just 28 net yards in the second half on the way to a 38-17 victory before a sellout crowd of 47,330 at Ryan Field.

Running back Ameer Abdullah shook off a sluggish first half as he ran for four touchdowns and rushed 23 times for 146 yards.

Northwestern (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten West) dropped its second straight -- and third in a row to Nebraska -- despite 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Wildcats freshman Justin Jackson.

“It was obviously a tale of two halves,” Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “I thought the way we started the game and finished the (first) half really gave us solid momentum into halftime. Then we had attrition offensively. ... Nebraska had great adjustments at halftime and really shut us down.”

The Cornhuskers, who came into the game with a Big Ten-leading 532.0 average yards, closed out Saturday with 471 yards.

Armstrong had much of that, going 18-of-29 for 221 yards.

“He’s getting better,” said Cornhuskers coach Bo Pelini. “He’s not the finished product yet, but I don’t know a quarterback that is. He’s only played a year and a half and he continues to get better.”

Nebraska didn’t claim its first lead until 4:27 left in the third quarter as Abdullah’s 1-yard touchdown made it 21-17.

Abdullah set up another with a 50-yard run to the Wildcat 1 and then bulled through for his second TD and a 28-17 lead with 13:16 to play.

Armstrong set up the final score that made it 35-17 with 8:01 to play. Abdullah took it in from there with another 1-yard TD plunge. Kicker Drew Brown made it 38-17 with a 33-yard field goal with 4:38 showing.

Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian was 18-of-39 for 173 yards.

Nebraska receiver Kenny Bell had five catches for a game-high 89 yards.

Northwestern’s Jackson capped a 15-play, 89-yard opening drive with a 2-yard sweep for a 7-0 lead.

A Cornhuskers’ reply failed nearly three minutes later as Drew Brown’s 39-yard field-goal attempt went wide right.

A second-quarter end-zone interception launched an 80-yard Nebraska drive that was capped by Abdullah’s 1-yard touchdown run with 10:14 left in the half.

Jackson scored his second TD with 1:52 left, bouncing off a Cornhuskers lineman on a 5-yard run to the end zone.

Nebraska replied with a brisk, three-play, 38-second drive and the trick-play reverse with 1:14 left.

Northwestern quickly pushed downfield for a 17-14 halftime lead on kicker Jack Mitchell’s 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.

NOTES: Three previous meetings had been decided by a total of seven points, including Nebraska’s 27-24 win on a Hail Mary last season. ... Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah entered Saturday with 6,089 all-purpose yards, highest in the nation. ... Northwestern freshman RB Justin Jackson averaged 4.5 yards per carry in his first two Big Ten games and was freshman of the week after his second straight 100-yard game last week.