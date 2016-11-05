Preview: Nebraska at Ohio State

(Updated: General Info - 3rd sentence --- Corrected spelling of "Wiscconsin" should be "Wisconsin" - Tom B)

Based on Recent performances, Saturday's matchup between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 10 Nebraska doesn't necessarily have the feel of a top-10 showdown. Both the Cornhuskers and Buckeyes are in need of a strong effort when the teams collide in Lincoln, Neb.

Ohio State rolled through the season's first five games before an overtime win at Wisconsin, a road loss to Penn State and a tight win against Northwestern in its last three outings. The Buckeyes sit a game back of Michigan in the Big Ten East, while the Cornhuskers lead the pack by a game in the Big Ten West. Nebraska is coming off an overtime loss at Wisconsin and hopes to channel that frustration toward Saturday's contest. "Our team actually will be mad," Nebraska coach Mike Riley said to reporters. "You can be sad or you can be mad, and you can have a chip on your shoulder and know we can be better and we can play hard. We'll have to play hard and well to win. That's the approach I think our team will take."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -17

ABOUT NEBRASKA (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter last week but ultimately fell in overtime as they were not able to stop the running game all night. Nebraska allowed 5.9 yards per carry and two rushing touchdowns but still has the 18th-ranked defense in the country, allowing 18.4 points entering this weekend's action. Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. became the 11th player in Big Ten history to go over 10,000 career yards and comes into this matchup hoping to take better care of the ball, as he has six interceptions in the last four games after totaling one in the first four games.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (7-1, 4-1): The Buckeyes ran for 208 yards last week in the victory against Northwestern, getting a team-high 87 yards and two TDs from Mike Weber. Malik Hooker had 14 tackles to lead the Ohio State defense, which has given up only three rushing TDs this season and ranks sixth in the nation in yards allowed per game (295.5) and points allowed per game (15.1). Offensively, Weber provides a nice balance to quarterback J.T. Barrett, who has accounted for 90 career touchdowns - tops in Ohio State history - but has thrown only three touchdowns in the last four games after passing for 14 scores in the season's first four outings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first meeting between the teams since 2012, when the Buckeyes notched a wild 63-38 victory.

2. Ohio State is sixth in the season's first College Football Playoff standings, while Nebraska sits 10th.

3. The Buckeyes have won 13 of their last 14 prime-time games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 23, Nebraska 20