Preview: Nebraska at Penn State

Penn State will host Nebraska in the last home game of the regular season for the Nittany Lions. The Cornhuskers are 2-0 against Penn State under head coach Bo Pelini and have won the last three meetings in the series. The Nittany Lions held a 17-6 halftime lead in last season’s matchup but were outscored 26-3 in the second half in a 32-23 loss to Nebraska.

Last season’s leading rushers for both squads have returned and picked up where they left off. Nebraska’s Ameer Abdullah leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,336) while Penn State’s Zach Zwinak is tied for second in the conference in rushing touchdowns (12). Both put together dominant performances in last season’s meeting and will pose a threat on offense in what should be a tightly contested matchup.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Penn State -2

ABOUT NEBRASKA (7-3, 4-2 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers coughed up five turnovers against Michigan State last week - three of which came in the first quarter. Abdullah crossed the 100-yard mark a seventh consecutive game - the ninth time he’s done so this season. Taylor Martinez, who threw for 171 yards and the go-ahead score against Penn State last season, will not be available on Saturday after it was reported last week by USA Today that his foot injury may be season-ending.

ABOUT PENN STATE (6-4, 3-3 Big Ten): Allen Robinson set a school record for single-season receptions in a blowout win over Purdue last week with 81, beating his mark of 77 last season. Robinson, who leads the Big Ten in receptions and receiving yards (1,204), has already passed his totals from last season with two games left in the regular season. The Nittany Lions posted 289 yards rushing against Purdue led by Zwinak, who has rushed for 299 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1.Penn State is 5-2 against Nebraska at home.

2. Nebraska and Penn State will not play each other until 2017 after Saturday’s game.

3. The Cornhuskers lead the Big Ten in sacks (32) behind conference leader Randy Gregory, who has 8.5 of them.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 31, Penn State 28