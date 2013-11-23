Nebraska 23, Penn State 20 (OT): Pat Smith kicked a game-winning field goal from 42 yards out to lift the visiting Cornhuskers over the Nittany Lions in overtime.

Ameer Abdullah led the team with 148 yards rushing but had a key fumble in the first half for Nebraska (8-3, 5-2 Big Ten), which coughed up two turnovers. Ron Kellogg III threw for 191 yards and a score while Quincy Enunwa had a receiving touchdown.

Zach Zwinak carried a heavy workload on offense with 149 yards on 35 carries for Penn State (6-5, 3-4 Big Ten), which lost its fourth consecutive game to Nebraska. Allen Robinson finished with eight catches for 106 yards while Adam Breneman and Jesse James each hauled in a receiving touchdown.

The Nittany Lions got on the board first with a 2-yard pass from Christian Hackenberg to Adam Breneman but Sam Ficken missed the ensuing extra point, allowing the Cornhuskers to take a 7-6 lead into the break after Enunwa caught a 27-yard strike from Kellogg in the second quarter. Nebraska had an opportunity to add to its lead before halftime, driving to the Penn State 3 before Abdullah fumbled and Jesse Della Valle recovered in the end zone.

C.J. Olaniyan sacked Kellogg and forced a fumble to set up Hackenberg’s 7-yard score in the third quarter, but the Cornhuskers were quick to reclaim the lead when Kenny Bell returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a score. Smith’s 19-yard field goal tied the game at 20 with 4:29 remaining, but neither team could grab the lead by the end of regulation and Smith answered the call in overtime with his game-winning kick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bell’s kick return for a score was Nebraska’s first since 2011. ... The Cornhuskers are 3-0 against Penn State under coach Bo Pelini. ... This was the last time Nebraska and Penn State will meet until 2017.