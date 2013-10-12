Preview: Nebraska at Purdue

A much-maligned defense was the source of much consternation for No. 24 Nebraska over the first month of the season, but it proved to be up to the task last weekend. Given the all-around struggles of Purdue, the Cornhuskers may have a chance to look good again in their first road test of the season on Saturday. Nebraska’s defense was repeatedly gashed during its nonconference schedule, but held an Illinois offense scoring 42.8 points per game to less than half that average in a 39-19 win.

While junior Ameer Abdullah stole the show with a career-high 225 yards against Illinois, redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. was efficient and posted a win in his second straight start in relief of senior Taylor Martinez, who has missed consecutive games due to turf toe. Abdullah and Armstrong figure to be a daunting combination for the Boilermakers, who are coming off a 55-24 home loss to Northern Illinois. Purdue has been largely uncompetitive thus far, collecting its only victory against FCS foe Indiana State four games ago.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Nebraska -14.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-4, 0-1 Big Ten Leaders): First-year coach Darrell Hazell named freshman Danny Etling the starting quarterback during the Boilermakers’ bye week after he came on in relief and sparked Purdue’s attack - ranked 117th nationally in total offense - with 241 yards passing and two touchdowns in just over two quarters of play against Northern Illinois. Hazell also suspended redshirt freshman receivers B.J. Knauf and Jordon Woods, who were arrested Monday on charges of theft. Knauf – a starter – will miss the next two games while the little-used Woods will be out indefinitely.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten Legends): Coach Bo Pelini has indicated that Martinez will step back into the starting role “when he’s ready to go”, but Armstrong has made a compelling case with two very efficient performances. The freshman from Texas is 20-for-28 for 304 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers in Martinez’s absence while also sharing time with senior Ron Kellogg III. Although Nebraska outrushed Illinois 335-195, the Cornhuskers were unhappy with their inability to finish drives, scoring only three points in the final 17 minutes of the game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska has won seven consecutive regular-season conference games.

2. The Boilermakers are ranked 110th in scoring defense (36.6) and have allowed an average of 42.3 points to their four FBS opponents.

3. This game will mark only the second all-time meeting between the schools, with the first coming in 1958.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 41, Purdue 20