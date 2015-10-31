Purdue 55, Nebraska 45

Quarterback David Blough was 28 of 43 for 274 yards and ran for 82 yards and a score as Purdue defeated Nebraska 55-45 on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue (2-6, 1-3 Big Ten) won only its second conference game under third-year coach Darrell Hazell and third over an FBS team under Hazell, who improved to 6-26 with the Boilermakers.

Nebraska (3-6, 1-4 Big Ten) suffered its sixth loss before November for the first time in school history. Its first five losses had come by a combined 13 points, but without five injured offensive starters Saturday, this one became one-sided.

Purdue led 21-9 at halftime, and Nebraska scored on running back Imani Cross’ 9-yard touchdown run to open the second half.

But Purdue answered with three straight touchdowns, including Blough’s 83-yard pass to DeAngelo Yancey - Purdue’s longest play this season - for 42-16 lead.

Nebraska walk-on quarterback Ryker Fyfe made his first career start in place of Tommy Armstrong, who’d made 22 straight starts but sat out with a foot injury. Fyfe threw for 407 yards but threw four interceptions, three caught by Purdue cornerback Anthony Brown, and lost a fumble on a bad snap.

Purdue turned four of those turnovers into touchdowns.

Nebraska led 3-0 when Blough scored on a 56-yard run, a designed quarterback draw in which he ran through a huge hole and untouched into the end zone for a 7-3 lead.

Garrett Hudson pounced on a fumbled snap by Fyfe and returned the ball 27 yards to the Nebraska 16-yard line. Five plays later, Blough hit wide receiver Danny Anthrop on a 3-yard touchdown pass for a 14-3 lead.