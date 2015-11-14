Nebraska 31, Rutgers 14

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Junior quarterback Tommy Armstrong threw for three touchdowns and overcame three interceptions, and Nebraska raced to a 21-0 lead in a 31-14 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at High Points Solution Stadium.

Nebraska (5-6, 3-4 Big Ten) won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Not since 1961 had the Huskers gone an entire season without winning consecutive games.

Tight end Cethan Carter caught four passes for 57 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter for a 28-14 lead, as Nebraska finished with 364 yards of total offense.

Related Coverage Preview: Nebraska at Rutgers

Rutgers (3-7, 1-6) pulled within a touchdown by converting an Armstrong interception into a touchdown -- a 5-yard pass from wide receiver Javarion Grant to quarterback Chris Laviano. But it wasn’t enough for the Scarlet Knights, who lost their fourth straight game.

Nebraska led 21-7 at halftime.

The Huskers scored on their opening drive, covering 78 yards in eight plays, with Carter taking a handoff from Armstrong and running around left tackle for a 32-yard touchdown.

Two possessions later, Armstrong needled a pass to wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead.

Nebraska extended its lead to 21-0 when Armstrong, running to his right to avoid pressure, found wide receiver Alonzo Moore in the back of the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown with 11:49 remaining in the second quarter.

Rutgers, which went three-and-out on four of its first five possessions and turned the ball over on its other, took advantage of a Nebraska turnover for its only points of the first half.

Safety Anthony Cioffi intercepted an overthrown Armstrong pass and returned it 51 yards to the Nebraska 6-yard lane, setting up running back Robert Martin’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:17 remaining.

Rutgers had another possession before halftime after another Armstrong interception, but Laviano’s fourth-down Hail Mary pass into the end zone was broken up by Nebraska safety Nate Gerry as time expired.