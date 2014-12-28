USC holds off Nebraska in Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO -- Southern California had an 18-point lead in the third quarter over Nebraska and was cruising toward a win in Saturday night’s Holiday Bowl.

But this bowl is known for points and dramatic finishes. And this was no different after a furious Nebraska rally nearly stunned the Trojans.

No. 24 Southern California held on for a 45-42 victory as Nebraska’s Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds was batted down.

USC (9-4) was led by quarterback Cody Kessler, the game’s offensive MVP, who threw for three touchdowns and 321 yards.

Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. also passed for three touchdowns and had 371 yards through the air and a touchdown run.

But the No. 25 Cornhuskers’ rally wasn’t enough.

Nebraska (9-4) held the Trojans scoreless in the fourth quarter during the first time the storied programs met in a bowl game but couldn’t get the go-ahead score.

“We make it exciting,” USC coach Steve Sarkisian said. “We make it entertaining for everybody.”

Armstrong’s 15-yard run and two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Kenny Bell pulled Nebraska to within 45-42 with about seven minutes remaining.

Nebraska later advanced to the USC 31-yard line with about three minutes to go, but Armstrong’s fourth-down pass fell in complete.

“I‘m very proud of them,” interim Nebraska coach Barney Cotton. “We just fell a little short at the end. But that was a heck of a battle out there.”

In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Nebraska wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong, making it 45-34.

That score came after Kessler’s third touchdown pass, a 20-yarder to tight end Bryce Dixon with 2:00 left in the third quarter, pushed USC’s advantage to 45-27.

“It did seem like it was getting out of hand,” Nebraska guard Jake Cotton said. “But we kept battling.”

USC’s Adoree’ Jackson scored his second touchdown three minutes into the second half for a 31-17 lead. Jackson took a short pass in the flat and raced 71 yards for a touchdown. He made the reception on the right side, then cut back sharply to the left.

Running back Ameer Abdullah’s 20-yard scoring run pulled Nebraska to within 31-24 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

USC running back Javorius Allen’s second touchdown, a 44-yard run, had pushed the Trojans ahead 38-24.

Nebraska’s Drew Brown kicked his second field goal, from 24 yards, to cut the Trojans’ cushion to 38-27. The Cornhuskers had the ball at the USC 2-yard line and were going for it on fourth down, but a false start penalty changed Nebraska’s mind and it settled for the field goal.

The Cornhuskers struck first after Kieron Williams blocked a punt in the first quarter, with Nebraska taking over near midfield. Brown kicked a 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

USC struck back when Jackson returned the kickoff a Holiday Bowl-record 98 yards for a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

“My dad called me before the game and told me to do something for him,” Jackson said. “That was for him.”

Nebraska took the lead back on a 19-yard scoring strike from Armstrong to Bell for a touchdown, going ahead 10-7.

USC tied the score 10-10 on Andre Heidari’s 42-yard field goal.

Nebraska took advantage of good field position and a taunting penalty on defensive end Leonard Williams to take the lead. Armstrong clicked with wide receiver De‘Momay Pierson-El for a 9-yard touchdown and a 17-10 edge.

Kessler threw his second first-half touchdown pass, hitting wide receiver Nelson Agholor from 17 yards to tie the score at 17.

Allen’s 2-yard scoring run capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive and gave the Trojans a 24-17 second-quarter cushion.

NOTES: Nebraska’s Mike Riley takes over as head coach after the Holiday Bowl. Riley, who was 93-80 in 14 seasons at Oregon State before being hired last month to replace Bo Pelini, was at Saturday’s game but not coaching. ... Nebraska’s 51 bowl appearances trails only Alabama (61) and Texas (53). ... While Southern California has appeared in a record 32 Rose Bowls this was its first Holiday Bowl. ... Both teams defeated Fresno State this season, their only common opponent.