Preview: Nebraska at Wisconsin

Nebraska has spent weeks defending its status as a team worthy of a top-10 ranking despite its penchant for winning close games against marginal opponents. After taking advantage of a mostly uninspiring early schedule to coast to their best start in 15 years, the sixth-ranked Cornhuskers will get their chance to prove they are for real Saturday when they travel to No. 11 Wisconsin for a Big Ten West division showdown.

“We have a lot of critics talk about if we are good or not. It’s honestly exciting for me and the team just to go into somewhere 7-0 and go out there and play your hearts out for your team," Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. told reporters about the Cornhuskers, whose opponents thus far have a combined 20-30 record. Nebraska can go a long way to establishing itself as a contender for the College Football Playoff over the next two weeks, however, with road wins over the Badgers and No. 8 Ohio State in two of the toughest venues in college football. Wisconsin buckled down for a hard-fought 17-9 win in Iowa last weekend after falling seven points short in each of its previous two contests (14-7 at No. 2 Michigan and 30-23 in overtime at home against the Buckeyes). The Badgers, who defeated the Cornhuskers in Lincoln last year on a 46-yard field goal with four seconds remaining, have won four of the five meetings since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011, including three by at least 31 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Wisconsin -8.5.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten): Armstrong, who can move into sole possession of third place in school history for career wins by a quarterback this weekend (tied with three others at 29), needs 11 yards to become the 11th player in conference history to reach 10,000 yards of total offense, and he's also 245 yards away from breaking the school's career total offense record. Jordan Westerkamp (back) will return from a two-game absence and tie Nebraska legend Johnny Rodgers (143) for third place in school annals with his next catch. Leading rusher Terrell Newby is 129 yards shy of becoming the 29th Cornhusker to run for 2,000 career yards and has amassed 235 of his 324 rushing yards over the last three contests in the fourth quarter.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (5-2, 2-2): The Badgers will be without linebacker Jack Cichy (team-high 60 tackles) after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Iowa, making him the latest injury casualty to a unit that already lost inside linebacker Chris Orr for the season. They will also be without nose tackle Olive Sagapolu and possibly even cornerbacks Derrick Tindal and Natrell Jamerson. Corey Clement is the Big Ten's second-leading rusher (102.8 yards) and has compiled 298 yards on 60 carries over the last two games. Senior quarterback Bart Houston, who lost his job to freshman Alex Hornibrook in mid-September, saw his first action in four games versus the Hawkeyes, throwing for Wisconsin's only passing touchdown on the team's first possession.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska's final five regular-season opponents have a winning percentage of .737 (28-10), making its remaining schedule the third-most difficult in FBS.

2. Wisconsin, which will play its school-record fifth top-10 opponent Saturday, has produced 14 plays of at least 20 yards over the last two games after totaling only 18 over its first five contests.

3. The Cornhuskers have rallied from three halftime deficits and outscored opponents 98-13 in the fourth quarter this season. The resulting plus-85 point differential is 20 more than any other team in FBS.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 21, Nebraska 20