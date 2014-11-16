Gordon and Wisconsin race past Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. -- If there was not already a spot in New York for Wisconsin senior running back Melvin Gordon at the December Heisman Trophy ceremony, there most certainly will be now.

Gordon rushed for a Football Bowl Subdivision-record 408 yards on 25 carries and No. 20 Wisconsin overcame an early deficit to rout No. 16 Nebraska 59-24 on Saturday before 80,539 fans at Camp Randall Stadium.

Gordon had runs of 42, 62, 39, 44, 43 and 68 yards. He broke the FBS record of 406 yards set by LaDainian Tomlinson in 1999 on his 26-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter.

“Yeah, I didn’t even know I was close to the record,” Gordon said. “I was kind of just running away.”

Gordon, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter, shattered Wisconsin’s rushing record for a game of 339 yards set by Ron Dayne in 1996 and the Big Ten rushing record of 377 yards set by Indiana’s Anthony Thompson in 1989.

“It’s a luxury that I’ve never had before as a coach,” Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen said. “To see a performance like that was amazing.”

Wisconsin (8-2, 5-1 Big Ten) rushed for 581 yards in taking control of the Big Ten West Division from Nebraska (8-2, 4-2).

Gordon had 238 rushing yards on 16 carries in the first half when the Badgers overcame three turnovers and a 17-3 deficit.

Nebraska entered the game allowing 123 rushing yards per game, the No. 20 rushing defense in the nation.

“We started off well,” Nebraska coach Bo Pelini said. “We were doing a lot of good things in all three phases of the game, and when it flipped, it flipped. Somewhere along the way, it was like our guys totally lost our confidence. Our tackling was atrocious. We had some missed assignments.”

Before Gordon’s 408 yards, the most rushing yards Nebraska had ever allowed one player came in 2007 when Texas’ Jamaal Charles ran for 290.

Gordon surpassed that with a 43-yard run on a jet sweep midway through the third quarter, and he broke Dayne’s record on a 68-yard run just two carries later.

“When it got to the second level, plays that should’ve been an eight or 10-yard gain ended up being 40 or 50,” Pelini said. “That can’t happen. Melvin Gordon’s a hell of a back, but we played a big part in that too.”

Nebraska’s Ameer Abdullah ran 18 times for 69 yards and the Huskers committed five turnovers.

Wisconsin led 24-17 at halftime, overcoming an inauspicious beginning. The Badgers lost fumbles on two of their first four possessions, had a rugby punt travel only 18 yards and fell behind 17-3.

Nebraska led 3-0 on freshman kicker Drew Brown’s 32-yard field goal, six plays after senior linebacker Zaire Anderson recovered a Kenzel Doe fumble at the Wisconsin 29-yard line.

With the Cornhuskers leading 10-3, Anderson recovered another fumble, this one by Gordon, to give Nebraska possession at the Wisconsin 30-yard line.

Nebraska needed eight plays but scored on quarterback Tommy Armstrong’s 5-yard run on a quarterback keeper for a 17-3 lead.

That’s when Wisconsin behind Gordon, picked up steam. The Badgers scored touchdowns on three of their next four possessions, with Gordon racking up runs of 62, 39 and 44 yards.

NOTES: Nebraska senior WR Kenny Bell became the school’s career leader in receiving yardage. He entered the game needing only 2 yards to surpass 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers’ record of 2,479 receiving yards, and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. ... Nebraska became the first team to snap a ball inside the red zone against Wisconsin in the Badgers’ last four games. ... Wisconsin’s 581 rushing yards marked the Badgers second 500-yard rushing game this season, and was the most ever allowed by Nebraska.