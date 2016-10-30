EditorsNote: Adds writer byline

Ogunbowale helps No. 11 Wisconsin edge No. 7 Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. -- When Wisconsin kicker Andrew Endicott missed an extra point in overtime, Nebraska coach Mike Riley believed the No. 4 Huskers had a chance to keep a perfect record.

But No. 11 Wisconsin and its defense got the job done in the extra session.

Wisconsin senior Dare Ogunbowale hit the ground running and the Badgers used a two-quarterback attack to hand Nebraska a 23-17 overtime loss, its first of the season, on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

Ogunbowale rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in overtime and Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon batted down a Nebraska pass by Huskers QB Tommy Armstrong Jr. in the end zone on the Huskers' overtime possession.

Riley remained optimistic about his team's tenacity, despite the loss.

"When they missed the extra point in overtime, I thought it was not meant to be," Riley said. "So it's really, really disappointing to lose it.

"Everything I know about our team is confirmed. We continue to fight. We have to improve some things to finish out where we want to."

Ogunbowale finished with 11 carries for a career-high 120 yards and one TD for Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2). The Huskers suffered their first loss this season and fell to 7-1, 4-1.

The game was the second overtime Big Ten matchup in three weeks for Wisconsin, which lost to then-No. 2 Ohio State 30-23 on Oct. 15 in Madison. The Badgers have played five ranked opponents this season, and have posted a 3-2 record against those teams.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said he was pleased with Ogunbowale's contributions.

"He was decisive, and that was a big part of getting us going," Chryst said.

Nebraska junior kicker Drew Brown nailed a 35-yard field goal to tie the score at 17 with 3:43 left in regulation. Wisconsin senior kicker Andrew Endicott missed a 45-yard field goal, when his kick went wide to the right with 1:43 to go, and the teams went to overtime.

Wisconsin used two quarterbacks against Nebraska, starter Alex Hornibrook and senior Bart Houston, who entered in the second quarter. Both quarterbacks played in the second half, but Houston finished the game.

Hornibrook completed 10 of 16 passes for 91 yards, one TD and one interception. Houston was 4-of-7 for 43 yards and one interception.

Houston said there's no steadfast rule or scenario that occurs when coaches pulls or substitutes one quarterback for the other.

"I really never know," Houston said. "That's how our coaching staff goes. No plan. I'm pretty cool with it, too. Whatever happens, happens."

Ogunbowale ignited the Badgers' offense during the first drive of the third quarter with four carries for 40 yards. Hornibrook connected with wide receiver Robert Wheelwright to cap the drive with a nine-yard pass that increased Wisconsin's lead to 17-7 at 6:36 of the third.

Armstrong showed his versatility in the air and on the ground. He completed 12 of 31 passes for 153 yards and two interceptions. He also had 39 rushing yards and ran for one score.

Nebraska pulled within three points during a 14-play, 75-yard at the start of the fourth quarter. Armstrong ran in for a two-yard score with 13:45 to go.

Hornibrook orchestrated a key play on the Badgers' first-half scoring drive. Hornibrook threw a 30-yard pass to junior tight end Troy Fumagali to the Nebraska 21-yard line.

On the next play, Hornibrook handed off to sophomore running back Bradrick Shaw, who rushed 21 yards for a touchdown with 9:38 left in the first quarter to give the Badgers a 7-0 lead.

Armstrong shrugged off a slow start, including a first-quarter interception, with a 36-yard pass to senior wide receiver Jordan Westercamp at the end of the first quarter. Sophomore Devine Ozigbo got into the end zone with a one-yard rush four plays later as Nebraska tied the score 7-7 at 13:41 of the second quarter.

A second interception set up Wisconsin's next scoring opportunity. Badgers junior defensive end Alec James tipped Armstrong's pass that was picked off at midfield by Dixon with 10:11 left in the first half.

Endicott drilled a 44-yard field goal to make it 10-7 with 6:53 remaining in the half.

Badgers inside linebacker Leon Jacobs posted a team-high 11 tackles, a mark which was one short of his career high.

Chryst and the Badgers respect the Huskers, and Chryst said the Nebraska was strong throughout the game.

"They're an explosive offense and we knew they were going to make some plays," Chryst said of the Huskers. "We had to withstand that."

The Badgers finished with 337 yards on offense, including 223 rushing yards. Besides Ogunbowale's 120-yard rushing effort, senior running back Corey Clement had 19 carries for 82 yards.

NOTES: Nebraska was 7-0 for the first time in 15 years. ... Wisconsin K Rafael Gaglianone joined Huskers Ks Spencer Lindsay and Drew Brown as Sam Foltz's No. 27 jersey was carried to the Camp Randall Stadium sideline before Saturday's game. Foltz was killed in a car accident last summer during a kicking camp in Wisconsin. Gaglianone and Foltz were friends, and Gaglianone changed his jersey number to No. 27 this season to honor Foltz. ... Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong Jr. surpassed 10,000 yards of offense in the first quarter, becoming the 11th Big Ten Conference player to reach the milestone. ... Badgers redshirt freshman David Edwards got his first career start at right tackle against Nebraska.