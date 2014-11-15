Air Force 45, Nevada 38 (OT): Shayne Davern’s second touchdown run, a 3-yarder in the extra session, provided the host Falcons with the victory over the Wolf Pack in Mountain West play.

Kale Pearson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another as Air Force (8-2, 4-2) won its fourth consecutive game. Davern had 97 rushing yards as the Falcons rolled up 342 yards on the ground.

Don Jackson rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns for Nevada (6-4, 3-3), which had a three-game winning streak halted. Cody Fajardo rushed for 100 yards and passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns, one going to Hasaan Henderson, who was taken off on a stretcher in the fourth quarter with a serious injury.

Pearson tossed a 25-yard scoring pass to Garrett Brown as Air Force took a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter before Jackson tied it on a short run early in the fourth. Fajardo’s 21-yard scoring pass to Jerico Richardson gave Nevada a 35-31 advantage with 7:03 to go and Pearson put the Falcons ahead on a 16-yard run with 4:13 left before Nevada’s Brent Zuzo kicked a tying 22-yard field goal with 12 seconds left.

Pearson threw two touchdown passes and Davern rushed for one in the first half as Air Force took a 21-14 halftime lead. Fajardo threw a scoring pass to Henderson and Jackson rushed for one for the Wolf Pack.