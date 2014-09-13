Preview: Nevada at Arizona

A pair of promising freshmen look to lead Arizona to its third straight win to start the season when it hosts Nevada on Saturday night. The Wildcats got a stunning collegiate debut from quarterback Anu Solomon on the way to racking up a school-record 787 yards in the season opener. Last week, things were a lot more difficult but fellow frosh Nick Wilson rushed for 174 yards as the Wildcats held off Texas-San Antonio.

Nevada also stayed unbeaten by defeating Pac-12 member Washington State 24-13 last week. The Wolf Pack never trailed and limited Connor Halliday and the powerhouse Cougar passing attack to just one touchdown after Halliday had tossed five scoring passes the week before. Nevada is looking to knock off a Pac-12 team in consecutive weeks for the first time in program history.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. Line: Arizona - 15.5.

ABOUT NEVADA (2-0): After facing the nation’s second-rated passing offense last week, Nevada now has the task of trying to slow down the third-ranked team in total offense. So far, the Wolf Pack have been up to the task in allowing an average of 16 points in their first two games. Offensively, dual-threat quarterback Cody Fajardo passed for 110 yards and rushed for 100 more last week to become the third player in Wolf Pack history to eclipse 10,000 yards of total offense in his career.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-0): With the absence of Terris Jones-Grigsby due to injury, Johnson saved the day last week by carrying the ball 30 times and scoring once. Johnson adds balance to a high-tempo Wildcats’ attack which has averaged 40.4 points under coach Rich Rodriguez at home over the past three seasons. Solomon has five touchdown passes on the season, all to different receivers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona defeated Nevada 49-48 in 2012.

2. Nevada was picked to finish third in the Mountain West West Division preseason poll.

3. Arizona has had a 100-yard rusher in 19 straight games.

PREDICTION: Arizona 52, Nevada 24