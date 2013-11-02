Preview: Nevada at Fresno State

No. 18 Fresno State looks to extends the nation’s third-longest regular-season winning streak to 13 games when it hosts Nevada in a Mountain West contest on Saturday. Led by slinging Derek Carr, the Bulldogs maintained their grip on the conference’s West Division lead with an overtime win at San Diego State last week. Carr threw for 298 yards in the game as Fresno State kept its hopes alive in the BCS, where they are ranked 16th.

Although Nevada has dropped its last three games, the Wolf Pack have been stubborn in this series. Nevada has won its past two trips to Fresno State and has won four of its last five games against the Bulldogs. The Wolf Pack, however, will have to sure up its struggling defense, ranked near the bottom of the FBS in total yardage, if they hope to slow down Carr and company.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Fresno State -20.5.

ABOUT NEVADA (3-5, 2-3 Mountain West): The Wolf Pack lost to rival UNLV for the first time in nine meetings last week. Cody Fajardo threw for 357 yards in the game, marking the third time in his last four outings that he’s gone over 350 yards. Fajardo, whose Mountain West-record streak of 193 passes without an interception was snapped against UNLV, ranks 16th in the nation in completion percentage (67.7).

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (7-0, 4-0): The Bulldogs blocked a field goal as regulation time expired last week and then got a 1-yard touchdown run from Marteze Waller to post a 35-28 win on the road. Fresno State has won 10 straight games at home, led by Carr, who ranks seventh in the nation in passing with 2,574 yards and is second in touchdowns with 25. The Bulldogs have won two games in overtime this season and has four wins by seven or fewer points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Fresno State averages 44.3 points, seventh in the country.

2. Fresno State head coach Tim DeRuyter previously served as Nevada’s defensive coordinator.

3. The Bulldogs won last season’s matchup 52-36.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 38, Nevada 27