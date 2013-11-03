(Updated: INSERTS that Kevin Sweeney was Fresno State’s previous career passing yardage leader in Para 4 CHANGES Carr passing attempts to 55 in Para 2 CHANGES Fajardo rushing yardage to 98 in Para 3)

No. 16 Fresno State 41, Nevada 23: Derek Carr threw for 487 yards and became the school’s all-time passing-yardage leader as the host Bulldogs held off the Wolf Pack to remain one of seven undefeated teams in the country.

Carr completed 39-of-55 passes and three touchdowns as Fresno State won its 14th straight game and improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1989. The Bulldogs, 5-0 in the Mountain West, got a career-high 253 yards receiving on 17 receptions and two touchdowns from Josh Harper to keep their BCS hopes alive.

Cody Fajardo, who had thrown for over 350 yards in three of his last four games, rebounded from a rough start to pace the Wolf Pack (3-6, 2-4) by completing 14-of-24 passes for 206 yards. Fajardo also rushed for 98 yards for Nevada, which led 7-0 but watched Fresno State score the game’s next 24 points and dropped its fourth straight game for the first time since 2001.

Carr, who set his 17th passing record at the school, raised his career passing-yardage total to 10,821 to break the record of Kevin Sweeney (10,808 from 1983-86). Carr had 293 yards passing by halftime - including a 5-yard scoring pass to Davante Adams and a 17-yarder to Harper - while Josh Quezada rushed for 115 yards and Marteze Waller added 45 yards on the ground and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

The Wolf Pack closed the gap to eight points on two occasions in the second half, getting touchdown passes of 13 yards to Brandon Wimberly and 32 yards to Hasaan Henderson but Fresno State responded both times. Carr hit Harper in stride on a 32-yard scoring pass and freshman Colin McGuire hit a crucial 40-yard field goal with 5:32 left to extend the lead to 34-23.

GAME NOTEBOOK: It was the second sellout of the season for Fresno State which previously hadn’t sold out a game since 2008. ...Fajardo was picked off in the second quarter, ending his MWC record streak of 198 passes without an interception. ...Nevada scored on the first drive of the game as Kendall Brock burst right up the seam for a 43-yard touchdown.