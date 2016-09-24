Purdue overcomes four turnovers to beat Nevada

Sophomore running back Markell Jones rushed for 124 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as Purdue overcame four turnovers and a late missed field goal by Nevada to prevail 24-14 on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind., for the program's 600th victory.

Wolf Pack kicker Brent Zuzo, who made 21 of his previous 22 attempts from inside 50 yards, missed a 27-yarder with 4:16 to play which would have tied the game. The Boilermakers sealed the victory when freshman tight end Brycen Hopkins recorded his first career catch -- a 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Blough on third-and-7 with 1:17 remaining.

Blough was 21 of 30 for 300 yards with two touchdowns and interception for Purdue (2-1), which held Nevada to 68 rushing yards. Boilermakers senior wide receiver Bilal Marshall caught five passes for 82 yards and his first career score.

Quarterback Tyler Stewart was 21 of 27 for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolf Pack (2-2).

Purdue committed three turnovers in the first half and yielded its first sack of the season but trailed only 14-10 at the break. Marshall fended off defensive back Dameon Baber near the goal line to complete a 48-yard score with 1:20 left in the second quarter, trimming the deficit to four.

Stewart's 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hasaan Henderson capped a 61-yard march that began after Blough was intercepted on the opening drive at the Nevada 4-yard line by defensive back Jaden Sawyer. It was the first time an opponent didn't score inside the 20-yard line against the Wolf Pack in 12 tries this season.

In the second quarter, Nevada capitalized on Jones' fumble when Stewart connected with running back James Butler three plays later for a 6-yard touchdown and a 14-3 advantage.

Jones atoned for his first-half fumble with a 5-yard touchdown on the Boilermakers' first possession of the second half, taking an inside handoff from Blough and scampering untouched into the left corner of the end zone to give Purdue its first lead 17-14.

The Boilermakers are 600-546-48 all-time.