San Diego State 31, Nevada 14

Junior running back Donnel Pumphrey rushed for two touchdowns, helping San Diego State remain unbeaten in Mountain West Conference play with a 31-14 victory over Nevada on Saturday night at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

Pumphrey rushed for 154 yards on 23 carries for San Diego State (9-3, 8-0). Senior running back Chase Price gained 110 yards on 18 carries.

Junior quarterback Tyler Stewart completed 12 of 23 passes for 228 yards for Nevada (6-6, 4-4). Sophomore running James Butler, the Wolf Pack’s leading rusher, was held to 20 yards on eight carries, ending his streak of four consecutive 100-yard games.

San Diego State led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter after Pumphrey scored on a 1-yard run and sophomore running back Rashaad Penny scored on a 14-yard run.

Nevada tied the score when junior wide receiver Jerico Richardson scored on a fumble recovery, but Pumphrey’s 69-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter gave the Aztecs a 21-14 lead at the half.

San Diego State extended its lead to 24-14 on a field goal in the third quarter. The Aztecs went up 31-14 when Price scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

San Diego State amassed 406 yards of total offense and held Nevada to 258. The Wolf Pack committed three turnovers. The Aztecs did not have any turnovers.