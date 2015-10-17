Wyoming 28, Nevada 21

The combination of quarterback Cameron Coffman and running back Brian Hill helped Wyoming to its first win of the season with a 28-21 victory on Saturday over Nevada in Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming, which started the season 0-6, snapped its nine-game losing streak dating to last season. The Cowboys, 1-2 in the Mountain West, were in a 1-13 stretch overall.

Coffman completed 18 of 20 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Hill rushed for 188 yards on 33 carries. The sophomore from Belleville, Ill., is one of the lone bright spots for the Cowboys this season with 985 rushing yards on 156 carries.

Nevada (3-4, 1-2) allowed Wyoming to score 21 points in the second quarter behind two Coffman touchdown passes and never led in the game.

The Cowboys increased their lead to 28-7 with 11:21 left in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Kellen Overstreet.

The Wolf Pack threatened with two touchdown passes by quarterback Tyler Stewart, who completed 25 of 41 attempts for 287 yards. The last touchdown pass, a 7-yard strike to receiver Jerico Richardson, cut the Cowboys’ lead to 28-21 with 6:36 remaining.

Nevada had one more chance after forcing Wyoming to punt on the following possession. The Wolf Pack drove 50 yards to the Wyoming 36, where they had a fourth-and-5. The Cowboys blitzed Stewart and sacked him for a 20-yard loss, ending the threat with 1:36 left.