New Hampshire 43, Delaware 14: Sean Goldrich threwfour touchdown passes, including three to Harold Spears, as the FCSsecond-ranked Wildcats clinched a share of Colonial Athletic Association titlein routing the visiting Blue Hens.

Goldrich finished 24-of-33 for 285 yards whileSpears had eight receptions for 108 yards and the career-high three scores for NewHampshire (9-1, 7-0) which won its ninth straight game to match the longeststreak in program history. Jimmy Owens and Nico Steriti each addedtouchdown runs and R.J. Harris had a scoring reception for the Wildcats, who forcedfour Delaware turnovers to win for the fifth time in the last six contests inthe series.

Wes Hills ran for 115 yards and both touchdowns for the Blue Hens (6-5, 4-3 CAA), who lost for the first time inthree games and may have suffered a fatal blow to their postseason hopes. NickHurley finished 18-of-30 for 182 yards but threw an interception and coughed upone of Delaware’s three fumbles, while Jerel Harrison caught four passes for 85yards.

New Hampshire, which led 17-7 at the half,expanded its advantage to 24-7 on Spears’ 16-yard scoring reception on theopening drive of the third quarter, but the Blue Hens answered on Hills’2-yard TD run on the ensuing possession. The Wildcats found the endzone again four plays later on Goldrich’s 19-yard scoring toss from Spears, and then turned back-to-back Delaware fourth-quarter fumbles into Owens’ 2-yardtouchdown run and a 9-yard scoring pass from Goldrich to Harris to put the finishingtouches on their regular-season home finale.

New Hampshire opened the scoring with ChristianBreda’s 26-yard field goal on its second drive, and then took advantage of afumble by Delaware’s Kareem Williams on his own 27-yard line to go ahead 10-0on Steriti’s 6-yard scoring run on the final play of the first quarter. Goldrichconnected with Spears on a 12-yard TD pass to increase the lead to 17-0 with 8minutes left in the second quarter before Hills scampered 47 yards for atouchdown to put the visitors on the board with 4:34 left in the half.