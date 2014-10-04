FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Hampshire 48, Elon 14
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 4, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Hampshire 48, Elon 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New Hampshire 48, Elon 14: Andy Valias threw for 193 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, then sat out the entire second half as the visiting Wildcats burned the Phoenix.

Valias went 17-of-24 before ceding to backup Chris McCormick as New Hampshire (4-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic) rolled to its fourth straight victory. Donald Goodrich and Jimmy Owens had rushing touchdowns while R.J. Harris led the aerial assault with 77 receiving yards and a TD for the Wildcats, who have scored 100 points over their past two games.

Mike Quinn was 27-of-48 for 205 yards and two interceptions for Elon (1-4, 0-1), which has been outscored 79-17 in back-to-back losses. Tracey Coppedge had 15 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown while Andre Davis added 11 catches for 92 yards.

New Hampshire dominated the opening half, scoring on five of its final six possessions while adding Steven Thames’ 55-yard interception-return TD on the opening play of the second quarter. The defensive score made it 24-0, and Vailas connected with Jimmy Giansante for a 6-yard scoring strike on the Wildcats’ next possession to help build a 34-0 advantage at the half.

McCormick made an immediate impact in relief, connecting with Kyon Taylor for a 5-yard touchdown less than five minutes into the third quarter. The lead swelled to 48-0 before Elon finally hit the scoresheet on fourth-quarter TD runs from Coppedge and Thuc Phan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.