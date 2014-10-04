New Hampshire 48, Elon 14: Andy Valias threw for 193 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, then sat out the entire second half as the visiting Wildcats burned the Phoenix.

Valias went 17-of-24 before ceding to backup Chris McCormick as New Hampshire (4-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic) rolled to its fourth straight victory. Donald Goodrich and Jimmy Owens had rushing touchdowns while R.J. Harris led the aerial assault with 77 receiving yards and a TD for the Wildcats, who have scored 100 points over their past two games.

Mike Quinn was 27-of-48 for 205 yards and two interceptions for Elon (1-4, 0-1), which has been outscored 79-17 in back-to-back losses. Tracey Coppedge had 15 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown while Andre Davis added 11 catches for 92 yards.

New Hampshire dominated the opening half, scoring on five of its final six possessions while adding Steven Thames’ 55-yard interception-return TD on the opening play of the second quarter. The defensive score made it 24-0, and Vailas connected with Jimmy Giansante for a 6-yard scoring strike on the Wildcats’ next possession to help build a 34-0 advantage at the half.

McCormick made an immediate impact in relief, connecting with Kyon Taylor for a 5-yard touchdown less than five minutes into the third quarter. The lead swelled to 48-0 before Elon finally hit the scoresheet on fourth-quarter TD runs from Coppedge and Thuc Phan.