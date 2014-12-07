New Hampshire 44, Fordham 19: Nico Steriti rushed for 110 yards and four touchdowns as the host Wildcats defeated the Rams to advance to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Sean Goldrich and Jimmy Owens also rushed for scores for top-seeded New Hampshire (11-1), which won its 11th straight game. Goldrich passed for 240 yards and R.J. Harris had eight receptions for 91 yards for the Wildcats, who will face No. 8 seed Chattanooga next week.

Chase Edmonds topped 200 rushing yards for the second time this season by churning out 208 yards and scoring a touchdown for Fordham (11-3). Mike Nebrich was 12-of-30 for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The margin was two points when Steriti scored on an 11-yard run with 3:07 left in the first half and Brad Prasky kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give the Wildcats a 24-12 lead. Steriti scored two touchdowns in the third quarter as New Hampshire increased its lead to 18 points and he tacked on a 24-yard scoring dash with 4:48 remaining.

Owens’ 51-yard scamper and Goldrich’s 8-yard keep gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Edmonds broke loose on a 91-yard jaunt during a surge of 12 straight Fordham points to make it 14-12 midway through the second quarter.