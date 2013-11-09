New Hampshire 33, James Madison 17: Andy Vailas passed for a career-high 397 yards and two touchdowns as the host Wildcats won for the fourth time in their past five games.

R.J. Harris, who missed the past three games with concussion-like symptoms, caught three touchdown passes, including a 52-yard second-quarter score on a halfback pass from Nico Steriti for New Hampshire (5-4, 4-2 CAA). Vailas finished 28-for-49, hitting Harris on touchdown passes of 18 yards in the first quarter and 7 yards in the fourth.

Quintin Hunter caught two touchdowns and finished with 139 yards receiving for James Madison (6-4, 3-3), which dropped to 0-4 on the road. The Dukes’ rush defense, ranked sixth in FCS, held New Hampshire’s third-ranked rushing attack to 86 yards, 124 below its season average.

New Hampshire led 14-0 at halftime on Harris’ first two touchdown receptions. Hunter’s 69-yard touchdown catch from Dae’Quan Scott on a halfback pass with 11:33 remaining in the third quarter brought the Dukes within 14-7.

Hunter hauled in a 3-yard touchdown from Michael Birdsong with 12:22 remaining to cut New Hampshire’s lead to 20-17. The Wildcats responded with 9:19 to go on Harris’ third scoring catch, capping a 10-play, 69-yard march to make it 26-17.