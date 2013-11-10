(Updated: ADDED: Lede to synopsis REMOVED: incorrect mention of New Hampshire’s rush ranking)

New Hampshire 33, James Madison 17: Andy Vailas passed for a career-high 397 yards and two touchdowns as the host Wildcats won for the fourth time in their past five games.

R.J. Harris, who missed the past three games with concussion-like symptoms, caught three touchdown passes, including a 52-yard second-quarter score on a halfback pass from Nico Steriti for New Hampshire (5-4, 4-2 CAA). Vailas finished 28-for-49, hitting Harris on touchdown passes of 18 yards in the first quarter and 7 yards in the fourth.

Quintin Hunter caught two touchdowns and finished with 139 yards receiving for James Madison (6-4, 3-3), which dropped to 0-4 on the road. The Dukes’ rush defense, ranked sixth in FCS coming into the game, held New Hampshire to 86 yards on the ground, 124 below its season average.

New Hampshire led 14-0 at halftime on Harris’ first two touchdown receptions. Hunter’s 69-yard touchdown catch from Dae’Quan Scott on a halfback pass with 11:33 remaining in the third quarter brought the Dukes within 14-7.

Hunter hauled in a 3-yard touchdown from Michael Birdsong with 12:22 remaining to cut New Hampshire’s lead to 20-17. The Wildcats responded with 9:19 to go on Harris’ third scoring catch, capping a 10-play, 69-yard march to make it 26-17.