New Hampshire 24, Maine 3: Andy Vailas and Sean Goldrich each passed for a touchdown and the host Wildcats retained the Brice-Cowell musket after defeating the Black Bears for the 10th time in the last 11 meetings.

Nico Steriti added a 68-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as New Hampshire (7-4, 6-2 CAA) won its third straight game and is expected to receive its 10th consecutive FCS playoff bid - the nation’s longest streak - when the pairings are announced Sunday. Steriti finished with 139 yards rushing.

Marcus Wasilewski was 27-of-43 for 220 yards for Maine (10-2, 7-1), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped and was denied the first 11-win season in school history after wrapping up its first CAA title last week. Rickey Stevens rushed for 86 yards for the Black Bears, came in to the game ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll.

New Hampshire scored on its second possession when Vailas capped a 14-play, 85-yard drive with a 5-yard pass to Jordan Powell. Wasilewski threw his first interception in seven games deep in his own territory in the second quarter, but a blocked field goal kept the Black Bears’ deficit at 10-0.

The Wildcats, coming in ranked 24th, took a 17-3 lead in the third quarter on Goldrich’s 6-yard pass to Jimmy Giansante. The touchdown came four plays after Shane McNeely sacked Wasilewski and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Sean McCann at the Black Bears’ 20-yard line.