December 7, 2013 / 10:42 PM / 4 years ago

New Hampshire 41, Maine 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New Hampshire 41, Maine 27: Sean Goldrich threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats upended the Black Bears for the second time in three weeks in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Justin Mello finished with five receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns for New Hampshire (9-4), which will face either Southeastern Louisiana or Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals. Jimmy Giansante added a receiving touchdown as the Wildcats won for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings between the Colonial Athletic Association rivals.

Marcus Wasilewski accounted for 300 total yards (229 passing, 71 rushing) and threw for two touchdowns for the Black Bears (10-3), who lost 24-3 at New Hampshire on Nov. 23. Wasilewski set the school’s single-season passing record with 3,238 yards.

The Wildcats faced their only deficit of the contest when Damarr Aultman answered Mike MacArthur’s first-quarter field goal with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Three plays later, Goldrich responded with a 57-yard scoring strike to Mello.

Goldrich broke a 10-all tie in the second quarter with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Giansante and gave the Wildcats a 27-17 advantage with a 3-yard TD toss to Mello on their first drive of the second half. After Sean Decloux cut Maine’s deficit to seven with a field goal on the ensuing drive, Chris Setian put the game away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown rushes.

