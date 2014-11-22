New Hampshire 20, Maine 12: Sean Goldrich threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as the visiting Wildcats knocked off the Black Bears to cap a perfect Colonial Athletic Association slate.

Goldrich was just 14-of-31 for 169 yards and was intercepted three times, but the defense was up to the task for New Hampshire (10-1, 8-0 CAA), which has won 10 straight since dropping the season opener to Toledo. Nico Steriti added a rushing TD and Jimmy Giansante caught a scoring pass for the Wildcats.

Drew Belcher was limited to 11-of-25 for 92 yards and an interception as Maine (5-6, 4-4) totaled 179 yards. Jerickson Fedrick ran for 42 yards and Belcher scored on the ground for the Black Bears.

New Hampshire totaled four yards on its first three drives with a pair of turnovers, but Maine could only manage a 3-0 lead on Sean Decloux’s 31-yard field goal. The Wildcats finally found some rhythm in the second quarter as Steriti scored on a 5-yard run and Goldrich hit Giansante for a 41-yard TD to give New Hampshire a 14-3 lead at the half.

Decloux converted another turnover into three points, but Goldrich capped a 15-play drive with a 1-yard scoring run to give the Wildcats a 20-6 cushion. Belcher’s 1-yard TD run with 6:25 left finally got the Black Bears in the end zone.