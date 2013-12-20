Preview: New Hampshire at North Dakota State

North Dakota State outgoing coach Craig Bohl accepted the same post at Wyoming a little over a week ago, suggesting he could not take the program any higher than he has already taken it. The Bison played to that level last weekend and eye their 23rd straight victory on Saturday when they host New Hampshire in the FCS semifinals. Bohl, who will remain with his team throughout the playoffs, oversaw a dominant performance in Saturday’s 48-14 thumping of Coastal Carolina.

While North Dakota State attempts to continue its march to a third straight championship – which would match Appalachian State’s run from 2005-07 for the longest in FCS history – the Wildcats made it past the quarterfinals for the first time in school history with a 20-17 victory over Southeast Louisiana last weekend. Quarterback Sean Goldrich set career highs with 99 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 20 seconds left to end the Lions’ 10-game winning streak. New Hampshire has won six straight and eight of nine.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: N/A

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (9-4, 6-2 CAA): The Wildcats outscored opponents 200-91 during their winning streak, including 62-14 in the first quarter. New Hampshire was unable to record a sack against the Lions, ending the team’s nine-game run in which it had tallied at least three in each contest. R.J. Harris recorded 11 catches – including three for first downs during the Wildcats’ game-winning drive last week – to move into second place on the school’s all-time receptions lists with 205.

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (12-0, 8-0 MVC): Defensive coordinator Chris Klieman, who was named Bohl’s successor on Sunday, has guided the Bison to a first-place finish in scoring defense in each of his three seasons with the Bison. North Dakota State rolled up 623 total yards of offense (its best output since 2007) and 424 yards rushing (its best mark since 1996) against Coastal Carolina. The Bison also dominated on the defensive end, holding the Chanticleers to 14 points and 281 yards – 29 points and 210 yards below their season average in both categories.

1. Bohl won the Eddie Robinson Award (FCS Coach of the Year) for the second straight time, becoming the first coach to receive the honor in consecutive seasons.

2. New Hampshire, which has won four of its last five away from home, will play on the road for the 14th time in its last 15 playoff games.

3. North Dakota State is 12-1 all-time in the FCS playoffs and hasn’t lost a home postseason game since it was a Division II program in 1991.

PREDICTION: North Dakota State 41, New Hampshire 17