North Dakota State 52, New Hampshire 14: Brock Jensen accounted for four touchdowns and John Crockett rushed for a career-high 195 yards as the Bison routed the visiting Wildcats to advance to their third straight FCS championship game.

Jensen overcame an early interception to throw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for a third-quarter score before giving way to backup Carson Wentz early in the fourth quarter. North Dakota State (14-0), which will face Towson or Eastern Washington on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas, held New Hampshire to 184 total yards – 266 below its season average – and has won 23 consecutive games.

Steven Thames returned an interception on the Bison’s first drive 38 yards for a touchdown to account for the Wildcats’ only touchdown until Chris Setian scored on a 1-yard run late in the final stanza. New Hampshire (10-5) did not convert a third down or exceed 100 total yards until Sean Goldrich completed a 13-yard pass to Setian with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.

The Wildcats benefited from Thames’ return and forced a fumble on the next possession, but could not take advantage when they turned it over on downs. Jensen knotted the game with a 50-yard strike to Zach Vraa two drives later and stretched the margin to 17-7 following a field goal with a TD pass to Derrick Lang midway through the second quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Goldrich fumbled a shotgun snap from center and Leevon Perry ran it back 7 yards for a score before Jensen capped off the Bison’s 24-point second quarter with a 20-yard scoring pass to Kevin Vaadeland. Jensen, Sam Ojuri and Chase Morlock added second-half rushing touchdowns.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bison will attempt to become only the second team to win three straight FCS titles, joining Appalachian State from 2005-07. … North Dakota State improved to 13-1 all-time in the FCS playoffs and has not lost a home postseason game since it was a Division II program in 1991. … Crockett (1,191 yards rushing) joined Ojuri (1,341) to give the Bison two 1,000-yard rushers for the third straight season.