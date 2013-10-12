New Hampshire 59, Rhode Island 19: Sean Goldrich threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the host Wildcats won their Constitution Athletic Association matchup.

Goldrich hit Justin Mello for a 6-yard score in the second quarter, then opened the second half with 24-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats (2-3, 1-1). Nico Steriti had touchdown runs covering 54 and 8 yards and finished with 150 yards on the ground as the Wildcats posted their third straight victory over the Rams (2-5, 1-3).

Bob Bentsen staked Rhode Island to an early lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Jackson, and later found Jawaun Wynn for 26-yard score for the Rams, who failed on both of their two-point conversion attempts. Bentsen, who went 21-for-37 for 220 yards and one interception, led Rhode Island in rushing with 49 yards on 11 carries.

Chris Setian scored on a 3-yard run to open the second quarter and Mike MacArthur booted a 24-yard field goal for the Wildcats, who ran for 322 yards on 42 attempts. Goldrich, who also connected with Harold Spears for a 21-yard score, finished 18-of-26 for 241 yards and added 94 yards rushing.

Steven Thames had an 11-yard interception return, Cam Shorey returned a fumble 44 yards and Akil Anderson had eight tackles and one of the three sacks for the New Hampshire.