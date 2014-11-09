(Updated: ADDS UNH ranking 2ND graph)

New Hampshire 41, Rhode Island 14: Sean Goldrich threw for 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats crushed the Rams.

Goldrich went 25-of-33 and added a rushing score while R.J. Harris hauled in 11 catches for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns for New Hampshire (8-1, 6-0 Colonial Athletic), which has won eight straight and is bidding to become the first team to make it through CAA play undefeated since James Madison in 2008. Nico Steriti rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, ranked No. 3 in the FCS.

Lyle McCombs ran for 115 yards and two TDs to lead Rhode Island (0-10, 0-6). James Caparell was limited to 7-of-11 for 78 yards and an interception as the Rams’ losing streak reached 14 games.

Rhode Island had a chance to take an early lead, but Dylan Smith missed a 31-yard field goal and Goldrich hooked up with Harris for an 80-yard TD on the next play. McCombs broke through for a 45-yard score to tie it, but Goldrich and Steriti each ran for a score in the second quarter to make it a 21-7 lead at the half.

McCombs capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a 6-yard TD, but it was all New Hampshire the rest of the way. Goldrich and Harris connected on a 6-yard score and Steriti punched it in for a 1-yard TD before Andy Vailas got a chance at quarterback in the fourth quarter and connected with Mike Kelly for a 51-yard score.