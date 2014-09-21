(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. REPLACES “1” with “a” before score, first sentence, fourth graph.)

New Hampshire 29, Richmond 26: Nico Steriti ran 2 yards for the winning touchdown with 19 seconds to play as the visiting Wildcats prevailed in a matchup of top-25 FCS teams.

Sean Goldrich threw for 212 yards and rushed for 87 yards and a career high-tying three touchdowns, including a 1-yard score that gave No. 9 New Hampshire (2-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a 22-19 edge with 10:59 to play. It marked the fourth straight win for the Wildcats in the series, with the last three coming by a combined nine points.

Andy Vailas replaced an injured Goldrich and led New Hampshire on a 15-play, 75-yard winning drive after Seth Fisher’s second rushing touchdown put the 18th-ranked Spiders (2-2, 0-1) ahead with 6 1/2 minutes remaining. Michael Strauss threw for 344 yards on 27-of-35, and Brian Brown had 12 catches for 139 yards for Richmond.

Goldrich capped a pair of long scoring drives with touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards as the Wildcats erased a 10-point deficit to take a 14-10 lead into the locker room. Richmond countered with Peter Yoder’s 22-yard field goal and a 1-yard scoring run by Michael Rocco to go ahead 19-14 entering the final 15 minutes.

Goldrich injured his knee on his third touchdown early in the the fourth quarter, but the Spiders were unable to stop New Hampshire’s final drive, giving up a 24-yard third-down pass from Vailas to R.J. Harris, who finished with eight receptions for 119 yards.