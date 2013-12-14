Preview: New Hampshire at Southeastern Louisiana

Fresh off of a dramatic comeback victory in the second round, fourth-seeded Southeastern Louisiana will play host to red-hot New Hampshire in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs Saturday night. The Wildcats chances for a quarterfinal upset rest squarely on whether they can stop former Oregon quarterback Bryan Bennett, the Southland Player of the Year. Bennett was 6-for-6 on an 85-yard game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to give the Lions their first playoff win in school history 30-29 over Sam Houston State.

Both teams will be seeking their first trip to the semifinals, but a few weeks ago a trip to the playoffs at all seemed unlikely for the Wildcats, who sat at 4-4. They’ve since ripped off five straight victories, including two over Colonial Athletic Association champion and arch-rival Maine. The difference for the Wildcats has been on defense, where they allowed an average of 31.3 points per game over a 1-3 start, and have since held opponents to less than 17.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (9-4, 6-2 CAA): The Wildcats have improved mightily on the defensive side of the ball, but have lately stepped up their production on offense as well. Quarterback Sean Goldrich had been inconsistent at times early in the season, but delivered against the Black Bears with 291 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Goldrich himself is excited for the opportunity to make history, telling the Baton Rouge Advocate ““We know we have an opportunity to do something the program has never done before.”

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (11-2, 7-0 Southland): There may not be a better example of taking advantage of a second chance than Bennett, who elected to go the FCS route after being usurped by Marcus Mariota at Oregon. The California native racked up 2,896 passing yards, 1,017 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns in Southland Coach of the Year Ron Roberts’ offense. “When I got here, a lot of people seemed to doubt it could work but I had faith in it, and my coaches had faith in it and the other guys here had faith in it,” Bennett told the Baton Rouge Advocate.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The NCAA announced sanctions against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday for a lack of institutional control relating to 137 athletes over five years who were allowed to compete while academically ineligible. The football team will lose seven scholarships over the next three years.

2. Bennett was recruited at Oregon by former New Hampshire assistant Chip Kelley.

3. The win over Maine gave New Hampshire its first back-to-back playoff victories in school history.

PREDICTION: Southeastern Louisiana 34, New Hampshire 24