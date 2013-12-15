(Updated: ADDS “career-high” in graph 2 ADDS New Hampshire record in graph 2)

New Hampshire 20, Southeastern Louisiana 17: Quarterback Sean Goldrich dove in for the game-winning 2-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds to play to push the visiting Wildcats into the FCS semifinals for the first time in school history.

Goldrich threw for 276 yards on 24-for-35 passing while also rushing for a career-high 99 yards and three touchdowns. R.J. Harris grabbed 11 catches for 110 yards to lead the unseeded Wildcats (10-4), who will visit No. 1 seed North Dakota State on Friday in the semifinals.

Bryan Bennett was 25-of-46 for 269 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Lions (11-3), who were held to a season-low 75 yards rushing. Bennett rushed for a team-high 29 yards and a score.

Bennett looked like he had given the Lions the victory on a miraculous touchdown pass to Marcus Fruge with 5:17 to go on fourth-and-goal from the five. Bennett broke away from two sacks before finding Fruge in the back of the end zone to give the Lions a 17-14 lead.

But the Wildcats answered by driving 80 yards in 14 plays. Goldrich converted a fourth-and-inches with a little more than a minute left before diving in for the winning score on second-and-goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Hampshire won in the quarterfinals for the first time in seven tries. … The Lions blocked two New Hampshire field goals, and an extra point that kept it a three-point game after Goldrich’s final touchdown. … Southeastern Louisiana entered the game leading the nation in fourth-down defense at 21 percent before allowing New Hampshire to convert 2-of-3.