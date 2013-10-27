FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Hampshire 31, Stony Brook 13
#Treasury Markets
October 27, 2013 / 4:58 AM / 4 years ago

New Hampshire 31, Stony Brook 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New Hampshire 31, Stony Brook 13: Sean Goldrich tossed three touchdowns passes to Justin Mello and the visiting Wildcats pulled away in the second half.

Goldrich threw for 186 yards on 15-of-29 and capped consecutive long touchdown drives with scoring strikes to Mello to power New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 22 in the FCS Coaches Poll, to its third straight victory.

Mello had a career-high eight catches for 110 yards, including a 36-yard reception that made it 31-13 with 11:20 to play. His three TD catches also were a career best.

Lyle Negron was limited to 129 yards on 9-of-24 with one touchdown and two interceptions for Stony Brook (3-4, 1-3), which had a snap on a punt sail out of the end zone for a safety and another punt blocked, leading to nine points for the Wildcats. James Kenner rushed for a game-high 113 yards for the Seawolves.

Negron’s 8-yard scoring pass to Will Tye pulled Stony Brook within 19-13 but Goldrich led a nine-play, 75-yard drive on the ensuing possession, culminating with a 15-yard scoring pass to Mello on the final play of the third quarter for a 25-13 edge.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
