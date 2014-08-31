FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toledo 54, New Hampshire 20
August 31, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Toledo 54, New Hampshire 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Toledo 54, New Hampshire 20: Phillip Ely threw four touchdown passes and the Rockets rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat their visiting FCS foes in the season opener for both teams.

Ely finished 24-for-34 for 337 yards and Kareem Hunt scored a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards on 20 carries for Toledo (1-0). Hunt’s 2-yard run with 24 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Rockets a 16-14 lead and they never trailed again.

New Hampshire, ranked fourth in the FCS preseason poll, led 14-3 after getting a 35-yard touchdown pass from Sean Goldrich to R.J. Harris and a 4-yard scoring run by Goldrich. But Toledo, which has won 17 straight games against FCS teams, scored the game’s next 27 points.

Hunt scored twice before Ely hit Justin Olack for the first of their two scoring connections giving Toledo a 30-14 lead. New Hampshire closed the gap to 30-20 on an 8-yard pass from Goldrich to Nico Steriti late in the third quarter, but the Rockets quickly responded with a pair of touchdown passes by Ely and a 4-yard scoring run by Damion Jones-Moore.

Goldrich completed 27 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two scores for New Hampshire. The Wildcats, however, generated little on the ground gaining just 37 yards on 31 carries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
