New Hampshire 29, Villanova 28: Sean Goldrich ran for two touchdowns – including one with 14 seconds remaining and Chris Setian converted the go-ahead two-point conversion to cap a wild fourth quarter as host New Hampshire rallied twice to defeat Villanova.

Goldrich threw for 236 yards and another score for New Hampshire (3-3, 2-1 CAA), which improved to 25-2 in its last 27 home games. Setian added 88 yards on the ground as Villanova (4-3, 3-1) was unseated from first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

John Robertson rushed for a career-high 256 yards and three touchdowns – including two during a 46-second span late in the fourth quarter – to give Villanova a 28-21 lead with 1:09 left. Robertson finished 15-of-17 for 122 yards and Kevin Monangai chipped in a 5-yard first-quarter rushing score.

After trailing 14-6 at halftime, New Hampshire rolled off 15 straight points as Goldrich scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter and capped it with 8-yard pass to Jared Allison with 5:03 remaining. Robertson answered with the tying score on the ensuing possession, rushing for all 70 yards on a seven-play drive to knot the game at 21-21.

New Hampshire went three-and-out and Robertson needed only 19 seconds to put Villanova ahead on a 42-yard run. However, Goldrich went 4-for-6 during his team’s final possession and brought New Hampshire within one point on a 4-yard run before Setian powered it in on the two-point try.