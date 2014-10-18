FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Force 35, New Mexico 31
October 18, 2014 / 11:03 PM / 3 years ago

Air Force 35, New Mexico 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Air Force 35, New Mexico 31: D.J. Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and Jalen Robinette recorded a spectacular 50-yard TD reception to break a tie in the third quarter as the host Falcons outlasted the Lobos in a Mountain West Conference game featuring only 19 passes.

Quarterback Kale Pearson rushed for 66 yards and a score and was 5-of-9 for 159 yards and a touchdown as Air Force (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West) improved to 4-0 at home while winning its seventh straight over New Mexico at Falcon Stadium. Robinette caught four passes for 96 yards while Shayne Davern ran for a team-high 85 yards as Air Force gained 269 yards on the ground against the nation’s second-worst run defense, which allowed an average of 286.8 entering the game.

Jhurell Pressley rushed for a career-high 148 yards and two touchdowns - 42 and 50 yards - on 11 carries for the Lobos (2-5, 0-3), who ran for 367 yards in the contest pitting the top two rushing attacks in the MWC. Cole Gautsche was 2-of-7 for 27 yards while Teriyon Gipson rushed for 87 yards and a score.

Air Force trailed for the first time at home this season when Pressley bounced outside and scooted untouched down the left sideline for a 42-yard touchdown on New Mexico’s first possession, and his 50-yard jaunt up the middle tied it 14-14 in the second quarter. The Lobos’ defense got into the act as Tre‘Von Roy sacked Pearson and forced a fumble, which was scooped up and taken 43 yards for a score to make it 21-14 before Johnson’s second TD came on the ensuing drive.

Gipson and Johnson traded touchdown runs in the third quarter before Robinette made an over-the-shoulder catch at the New Mexico 15, came to a halt as a pair of Lobo defenders flew past and ran through defensive back Markel Byrd to complete the 50-yard score and give the Falcons the lead for good. New Mexico got the ball back at its 4-yard line with 2:51 remaining, but turned it over on downs four plays later.

