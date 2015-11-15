New Mexico 31, Boise State 24

New Mexico scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and held off a last-second scare to stun Boise State on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.

The Lobos, who were 30-point underdogs, won 31-24.

It was the Broncos’ first home loss since 2012, snapping an 18-game home winning streak.

New Mexico (6-4 overall, 4-2 Mountain West) now has control of its destiny in the Mountain Division race. The Lobos can qualify for the conference championship game by beating Colorado State and Air Force.

If the Lobos lose a game, Boise State (7-3, 4-2) still can win the Mountain by beating Air Force and San Jose State.

The key stretch in the game was early in the fourth quarter after Boise State erased a two-touchdown deficit and tied the game at 17-all. Quarterback Austin Apodoca threw an 81-yard pass to Delane Hart-Johnson and Richard McQuarley followed with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 24-17 Lobos lead with 13:44 left in the game.

Three plays later, Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien fired a strike off the body of freshman wide receiver Sean Modster. The ball popped loose and cornerback Cranston Jones intercepted. The Lobos scored three plays later for a 31-17 lead.

Boise State pulled within 31-24 with 2:16 left in the game. After a failed onside kick, the Broncos forced a punt and got the ball at their own 10-yard line with 1:17 left. They eventually had the ball at their own 40 with 1 second left. Rypien threw to wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck, who lateraled to wide receiver Austin Cottrell. Cottrell got to the 4-yard line before he was tackled by safety Markel Byrd.