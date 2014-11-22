Preview: New Mexico at Colorado State

Colorado State will try to continue its best season in two decades when the No. 23 Rams host New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference game Saturday. Colorado State is 9-1 for the first time since 1994 and has won eight in a row for the first time since 1997. The Rams are riding quarterback Garrett Grayson, who broke the school’s single-season touchdown mark last game and has been particularly efficient the last five games, throwing 13 touchdown passes with no interceptions.

As effective as Grayson has been, it might be tempting to use running back Dee Hart more than usual. The Lobos are giving up an average of 276.7 rushing yards and six yards per carry, though they’ve offset that number by averaging 318.3 rushing yards and 6.2 yards per carry, both of which rank fourth nationally. Rashard Higgins, the nation’s leading receiver, is expected to return after missing Colorado State’s last game against Hawaii with a shoulder injury, leaving him 13 yards short of breaking the program’s single-season record.

TV: 1:30 p.m., Root Sports Rocky Mountain. LINE: Colorado State -22.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (3-7, 1-5 MWC): All three of New Mexico’s victories have come on the road this season, so the Rams shouldn’t take the Lobos lightly. The availability of running back Jhurell Pressley will be key as he was limited to one carry in last week’s loss to Utah State because of an ankle injury. He had rushed for at least 138 yards in the three previous games and owns three touchdown runs of 50-plus yards this season.

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (9-1, 5-1): The Rams put up 66 points on New Mexico last season in Albuquerque, winning by 24. Keeping drives alive has been a hallmark of this season’s team, as Colorado State has converted 51.1 percent of its third-down opportunities, which ranks seventh in the FBS. Grayson has completed 64 percent of his passes on third down, resulting in 652 yards and 39 first downs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado State DB Trent Matthews has eight interceptions this season, most by a member of the Rams since 1996-97.

2. Rams K Jared Roberts has converted 109 consecutive extra points, a Mountain West record.

3. The game will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time, the earliest start for a Colorado State game since 2004.

PREDICTION: Colorado State 59, New Mexico 24