No. 23 Colorado State 58, New Mexico 20: Dee Hart rushed for 230 yards and scored six touchdowns to tie a Mountain West Conference record for the host Rams.

Garrett Grayson completed 23-of-29 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns for Colorado State (10-1, 6-1 MWC). Rashard Higgins finished with 10 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns to break the school’s single-season record for receiving yardage.

Jhurell Pressley rushed for 109 yards and Teriyon Gipson added another 86 yards on the ground and a touchdown for New Mexico (3-8, 1-6). Lamar Jordan completed just 3-of-11 passes for 55 yards, but rushed for 74 yards and a score, helping the Lobos total 301 yards on the ground.

New Mexico fumbled the opening kickoff and Jasen Oden Jr. recovered at the Lobos’ 24-yard line. Five played later, Grayson threw a 7-yard TD pass to Higgins, the first of five first-half touchdowns for the Rams.

Oden Jr. recovered another fumbled kickoff after Colorado State had moved ahead 14-0 and the Rams quickly capitalized with Hart’s 6-yard TD run. The Lobos got on the scoreboard with Jordan’s 10-yard TD run but Colorado State quickly answered with Hart’s 76-yard TD run and the lead would eventually balloon to 37-7 at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rams have won nine in a row to match their longest winning streak since 1997. … Colorado State K Jared Roberts missed a point-after in the second quarter, ending his school record of consecutive makes at 111. … New Mexico came in allowing an average of 276.7 rushing yards per game and surrendered 292 to the Rams.