Preview: New Mexico at Fresno State

FresnoState will have two things that visiting New Mexico wishes it had when they meeton Saturday - the No. 2 quarterback in the country and a week’s rest from abye. The unbeaten Bulldogs expect to romp behind Derek Carr, the Mountain WestConference’s passing yardage leader, en route to their 10th straight victory to start the season against the undermanned Lobos. New Mexico will be without startingquarterback Cole Gautsche and starting running back Kasey Carrier, who havecombined for nearly 60 percent of Lobos’ offense this season, but are both outbecause of concussion symptoms.

Carr rankssecond in the nation in both passing yards per game (380.1) and touchdowns (32)while having thrown at least one TD in 29 consecutive games. The No. 16 Bulldogs, whoare coming off a 48-10 blowout of Wyoming in which Carr passed for 366 yardsand four touchdowns, are averaging 44.3 points and 546.6 yards per game. The Lobos are trying to rebound from a 66-42 shootout loss to ColoradoState where Clayton Mitchem replaced the injured Gautsche and threw for 116yards.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN News. LINE: Fresno State -32.5

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (3-7, 1-5 MWC): The Lobos’ triple-option offense will behard-pressed to make up for the loss of Gautsche and Carrier, who haverushed for 777 yards and 1,122 yards, respectively, to key the second-ranked attackin the nation in rushing average at 323.8 yards per game. The Lobos will likelyhave to rely more on Mitchem’s stronger arm - a concern for Fresno State defensivecoordinator Nick Toth. “I think they’ve become more dangerous because thekid they are playing now at quarterback throws the ball a lot better,”Toth said.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (9-0, 6-0): The Bulldogs are off to their best startsince 1989 as one of only six FBS teams still unbeaten this season. FresnoState can clinch the West Division of the MVC by beating the Lobos for thefourth year in a row. Expect Carr to again look for sophomore Davante Adams,who has been his favorite receiver this season with 91 catches for 967 yardsand 15 touchdowns to lead the nation in scoring receptions.

1. Carr hasbeen named one of five finalists for this season’s Johnny Unitas Golden ArmAward in recognition of the country’s top college quarterback, which will beannounced Dec. 13.

2. The Loboshave tied the 1997 school record by scoring 30 or more points in seven games thisseason.

3. New Mexico PBen Skaer ranks fourth in the nation in punting at 46.5 yards per attempt, buthas not had to punt in either of the Lobos’ last two games.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 48, New Mexico 24